Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$28.00

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SSRM. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.58.

SSRM stock opened at C$24.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$12.12 and a 1-year high of C$33.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.33.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

