Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.40

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TV. Raymond James set a C$0.15 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight Capital lowered shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$0.20 target price on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.21.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

