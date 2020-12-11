Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$22.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCL.A. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Transcontinental to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Transcontinental stock opened at C$20.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.70. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$9.50 and a 12 month high of C$20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

