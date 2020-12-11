Roth Capital Boosts Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $140.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Shares of TPTX opened at $117.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $122.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 141.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

