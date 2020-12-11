Roth Capital Boosts Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $140.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
TPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.75.
Shares of TPTX opened at $117.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $122.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 141.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
