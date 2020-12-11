ROOBEE Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $405,152.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00406432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.02850945 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,107,875,420 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

