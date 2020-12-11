Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,004,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after buying an additional 254,673 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,426,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.