Robert W. Baird Raises Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $48.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SFIX. MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.52.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $54,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $10,279,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 772,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,754 over the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Stitch Fix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stitch Fix by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.