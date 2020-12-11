Robert Scott Jones Sells 1,599 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $189,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $223,252.38.

On Friday, October 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $556,285.98.

On Monday, November 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $143,137.64.

On Monday, October 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $181,948.28.

Alteryx stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

