Robert Frati Sells 5,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 299,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $141,800.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $74,528.75.

On Monday, September 28th, Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -72.97 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $17,721,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Slack Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

