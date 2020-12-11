Richard L. Williams Sells 15,000 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $21.89 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in The Western Union by 4.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The Western Union by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in The Western Union by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

