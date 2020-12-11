REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Sells $260,876.48 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $260,876.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,816.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of REX opened at $91.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $97.16. The stock has a market cap of $545.87 million, a PE ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 1.29.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.23. REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 157.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

