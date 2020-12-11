Reviewing Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Rainier Pacific Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RPFG)

Rainier Pacific Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RPFG) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Rainier Pacific Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Rainier Pacific Financial Group and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rainier Pacific Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Merchants Bancorp 40.10% 31.07% 1.81%

Rainier Pacific Financial Group has a beta of -57.85, indicating that its stock price is 5,885% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rainier Pacific Financial Group and Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rainier Pacific Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Merchants Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.94%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Rainier Pacific Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rainier Pacific Financial Group and Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rainier Pacific Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Merchants Bancorp $259.08 million 3.15 $77.33 million $2.37 11.96

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Rainier Pacific Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Rainier Pacific Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Rainier Pacific Financial Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rainier Pacific Financial Group

Rainier Pacific Financial Group Inc. operates as the holding company for Rainier Pacific Savings Bank, which provides various banking services. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's lending products include one-to-four family, multifamily, and commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans, such as residential construction loans, single family land acquisition and development loans, and lot inventory loans; and consumer installment loans, such as auto, boats, recreational, home equity, and personal loans, as well as unsecured personal lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, and credit cards. In addition, it provides automobile and homeowners' insurance, financial planning, and non-federally insured mutual fund and investment services. The company provides its services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. As of June 30, 2009, it operated 14 branch offices in the Tacoma-Pierce County market and the City of Federal Way, Washington State. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Tacoma, Washington.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and time deposit accounts, as well as other retail banking products; multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the agricultural lending, small business administration lending, single-family mortgage lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 16 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Minnesota. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Rainier Pacific Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainier Pacific Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.