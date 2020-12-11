Reviewing Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) & Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) and Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Friedman Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Friedman Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Friedman Industries and Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friedman Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional 2 1 0 0 1.33

Profitability

This table compares Friedman Industries and Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friedman Industries -4.57% -2.36% -2.07% Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional 5.00% 17.68% 2.44%

Risk & Volatility

Friedman Industries has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Friedman Industries and Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friedman Industries $142.10 million 0.35 -$5.25 million N/A N/A Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional $6.18 billion 1.27 $453.35 million $0.39 14.49

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has higher revenue and earnings than Friedman Industries.

Summary

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional beats Friedman Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils. This segment offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products, such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts, and other fabricated steel products through its own sales force. The Tubular segment manufactures line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural applications. This segment sells its tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Longview, Texas.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries. The company primarily explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines located in the city of Congonhas; and limestone and dolomite at the Bocaina mine located in the city of Arcos in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, as well as produces tin. In addition, it operates railway and port facilities; produces and sells cement to construction material stores, home centers, concrete producers, construction companies, mortar industries, and cement artifact producers; and generates electric power from its thermoelectric co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. The company also exports its products. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

