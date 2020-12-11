Reviewing Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) & Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freedom and Cohen & Company Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freedom and Cohen & Company Inc.'s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $121.90 million 20.45 $24.84 million N/A N/A Cohen & Company Inc. $49.67 million 0.46 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Freedom has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Company Inc..

Volatility & Risk

Freedom has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Company Inc. has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and Cohen & Company Inc.'s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 29.82% 36.38% 6.88% Cohen & Company Inc. 0.29% 18.53% 0.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freedom beats Cohen & Company Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients. It invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's fixed income investments include U.S. trust preferred securities, European hybrid capital securities, Asian commercial real estate debt, mortgage backed securities, and asset backed securities. The firm was formerly known as Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. Cohen & Company Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City; Boca Raton, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Bethesda, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Paris, France; and London, United Kingdom.

