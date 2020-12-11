Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 61,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,371,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,853,000 after buying an additional 228,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,081,000 after buying an additional 50,407 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,602,000 after buying an additional 236,382 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,285,000 after buying an additional 471,000 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,577 shares of company stock worth $19,078,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

