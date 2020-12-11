Research Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.51.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 159.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,485 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Newmont by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $86,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $124,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,194.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.