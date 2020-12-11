Research Analysts Offer Predictions for STAG Industrial, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STAG Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

NYSE:STAG opened at $30.30 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.