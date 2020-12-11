Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Signature Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Signature Bank stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

