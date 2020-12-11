Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.83

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 26961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDFN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get Redfin alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Redfin’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $3,032,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,717.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $251,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,326,842 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.