Raymond James Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Newmont by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 50.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 59.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $124,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,194.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,327 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.