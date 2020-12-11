Raymond James Raises Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$35.50

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$35.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$26.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

DND stock opened at C$42.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.66. Dye & Durham Limited has a twelve month low of C$11.25 and a twelve month high of C$43.58.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

