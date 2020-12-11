Raymond James Raises Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$4.75

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Laurentian increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.
CVE CTS opened at C$3.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.13. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.
