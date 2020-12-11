Raymond James Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $90.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Shares of TXRH opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $84.27.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after buying an additional 535,729 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

