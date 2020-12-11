Raymond James Boosts Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to $35.50

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $35.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DYNDF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

