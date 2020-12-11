Raymond James Analysts Give OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) a C$3.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.75 price objective on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OGC. Pi Financial dropped their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) alerts:

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.64. OceanaGold Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,960.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.