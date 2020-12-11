Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,651 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Ralph Lauren worth $56,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.22.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

