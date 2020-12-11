RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $394.84 million, a PE ratio of -910.00 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 329.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

