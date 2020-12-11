QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) is Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121,260 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust accounts for 6.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.92% of QTS Realty Trust worth $37,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 180.3% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.96 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

