Qitmeer 1-Day Volume Tops $965,962.00 (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Qitmeer token can now be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Allcoin, CoinBene and Coinnest. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $965,962.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00025911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00151812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00912578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00216362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00491130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00170298 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,267,450 tokens. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

