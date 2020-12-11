Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.75.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock opened at C$2.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.84. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -58.48.

In related news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total transaction of C$117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,273,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,693,430. Also, Director Dougald Graeme Currie sold 75,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$167,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,630,750. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 944,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,285.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

