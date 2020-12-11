Pundi X (NPXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.25 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $42.25 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00065107 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000323 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005678 BTC.
  • Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000066 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00401574 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00021870 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005659 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003623 BTC.
  • Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.02857389 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,544,488,396 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

