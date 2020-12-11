Pundi X (NPXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.25 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $42.25 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00401574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00021870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.02857389 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,544,488,396 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com.

