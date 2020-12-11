Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $85,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $216.58 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $240.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.71 and its 200-day moving average is $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

