Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.22.

PSA opened at $216.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.71 and its 200 day moving average is $211.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

