ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,851 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,245,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 44,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $17.10 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

