ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,851 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $17.10 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $162.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

