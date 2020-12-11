Primoris Services Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Primoris Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth $11,701,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 500,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

