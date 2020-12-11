PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $155.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.80.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

In other news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 566 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $40,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,327 shares of company stock valued at $611,878. Insiders own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

