Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$20.00

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$19.75 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

TSE:PVG opened at C$14.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$206.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

