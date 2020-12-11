PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stake Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.11% of PRA Health Sciences worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.