PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
PolyMet Mining stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
