PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PolyMet Mining stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth $83,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 36.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 60,148 shares during the period.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

