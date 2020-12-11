POA Network (POA) Price Tops $0.0176 on Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

