PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 146.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.17% of PNM Resources worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 12,833.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,590,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,506 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,024,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,264,000 after buying an additional 629,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 496,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after buying an additional 232,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 655,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 199,639 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

