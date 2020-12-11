Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pluralsight from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 146.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the second quarter worth $307,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 30.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the second quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

