Piper Sandler Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $132.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PXD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.64.

PXD stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

