Piper Sandler Increases IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $25.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist began coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $373.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $8,502,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $4,974,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $3,231,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $2,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $1,845,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

