Piper Sandler Increases IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $25.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist began coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.
Shares of IBEX stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $373.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $8,502,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $4,974,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $3,231,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $2,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $1,845,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.