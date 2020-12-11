Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

KMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.79 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after buying an additional 277,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after buying an additional 2,669,942 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

