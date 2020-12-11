Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

