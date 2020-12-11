Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UG. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.51 ($25.31).

UG stock opened at €21.11 ($24.84) on Friday. Peugeot S.A. has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.72). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.53.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

