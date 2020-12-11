Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PERI. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Perion Network from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of PERI opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $335.46 million, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 486,015 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

