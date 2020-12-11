Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson Sells 76,150 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $921,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $864.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. ValuEngine raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perdoceo Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
