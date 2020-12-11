Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson Sells 76,150 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $921,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $864.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 101,959 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 905.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 467,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 420,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. ValuEngine raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perdoceo Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

